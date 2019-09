Japan's Takumi Minamino (C) in action against Paraguay during a friendly football match between Japan and Paraguay in Kashima, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, 05 September 2019. Japan won the match. (Futbol, Amistoso, Japón) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN

Japan's Hiroki Sakai (R) in action against Paraguay's Braian Samudio during a friendly football match between Japan and Paraguay in Kashima, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, 05 September 2019. Japan won the match. (Futbol, Amistoso, Japón) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN