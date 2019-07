Chivas de Guadalajara defender Jesus Sanchez (L) in action against ACF Fiorentina midfielder Cristobal Montiel (R) during the International Champions Cup soccer match between Chivas de Guadalajara and Fiorentina at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, USA, 16 July 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/TANNEN MAURY

ACF Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Bragowski dives to make a save during the International Champions Cup soccer match between Chivas de Guadalajara and Fiorentina at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, USA, 16 July 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/TANNEN MAURY