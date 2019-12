New England Patriots RB #28 James White reacts after his touchdown during the 4th quarter of the NFL American Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA. EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Miami Dolphins Tight end #88 Mike Gesicki celebrates a game winning Touchdown in the 4th quarter of the NFL American Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA. EFE/JOHN CETRINO