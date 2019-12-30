Justice Hill y Jordan Richards anotaron sendos touchdowns y los Ravens de Baltimore derrotaron 28-10 a los Steelers de Pittsburgh.
Los Ravens terminan la temporada regular con una racha de 12 victorias consecutivas.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin (R) III in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV (R) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (L) during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (L) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (R) during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Justice Hill y Jordan Richards anotaron sendos touchdowns y los Ravens de Baltimore derrotaron 28-10 a los Steelers de Pittsburgh.
Los Ravens terminan la temporada regular con una racha de 12 victorias consecutivas.