Tampa Bay Rays batter Yandy Diaz (L) celebrates with on-deck batter Tommy Pham (R) after hitting a lead-off home run against the Oakland Athletics the top of the first inning of their MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA. EFE//JOHN G. MABANGLO

Tampa Bay Rays batter Yandy Diaz (L) celebrates with on-deck batter Austin Meadows (R) after hitting his second home run of the game against the Oakland Athletics the top of the third inning of their MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA. EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO