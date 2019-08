Chicago Cubs closing pitcher Kyle Ryan (R) and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (L) celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 02 August 2019. The Cubs defeated the Brewers. (Estados Unidos) EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Fans celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 02 August 2019. The Cubs defeated the Brewers. (Estados Unidos) EFE/TANNEN MAURY