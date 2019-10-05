Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris winds up for a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the top of the eighth inning of their MLB American League Division Series playoff baseball game one at Minute Maid Park in Houston. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Tampa Bay Rays Eric Sogard (C) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Houston Astros in the top of the the eighth inning of their MLB American League Division Series playoff baseball game one at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH