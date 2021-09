Manchester (United Kingdom), 15/09/2021.- Manchester City's Joao Cancelo (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 5-3 lead during the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig in Manchester, Britain, 15 September 2021. (Liga de Campeones, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

Manchester (United Kingdom), 15/09/2021.- Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola (R) gives instructions to Riyad Mahrez (L) during the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig in Manchester, Britain, 15 September 2021. (Liga de Campeones, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates