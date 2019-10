New York Yankees batter Gleyber Torres (L) advances to second base on the throw as shortstop Carlos Correa (R) takes the throw after Torres drove in his third and fourth runs of the game with a single in the top of the seventh inning of their MLB American League Championship Series playoff baseball game one at Minute Maid Park in Houston. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

New York Yankees batter Giancarlo Stanton (R) celebrates with teammates Gleyber Torres (L) after a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the top of the sixth inning of their MLB American League Championship Series playoff baseball game one at Minute Maid Park in Houston. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH