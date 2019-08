New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ pitches during the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, 04 August 2019. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (2-L) of Venezuela avoids Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (R) after making a double play throw to teammate Mike Ford (L) on a hit by the Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts during the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, 04 August 2019. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE