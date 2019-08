Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (L) of Japan celebrates a run with teammate Kole Calhoun (C) in the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, 19 August 2019. EFE/Larry W. Smith

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (L) of the Dominican Republic celebrates a three run home run with teammate Luis Rengifo (R) of Venezuela in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, 19 August 2019. EFE/Larry W. Smith