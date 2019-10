New York Yankees Cameron Maybin (R) and Didi Gregorius (L) celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins in their MLB American League Divsion Series playoff baseball game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE/Archivo

New York Yankees baserunners Gleyber Torres (L) and Didi Gregorius (R) celebrate after scoring on batter DJ LeMahieu's three-run double against the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the seventh inning of their MLB American League Divsion Series playoff baseball game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE/Archivo