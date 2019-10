Cleveland Browns safety Eric Murray (L) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 27 October 2019. (Disturbios, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) celebrates the touchdown by New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (R) during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 27 October 2019. (Disturbios, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JOHN CETRINO