London (United Kingdom), 14/03/2020.- A view of Arsenal Football club's Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, 13 March 2020. The total number of confirmed cases in the UK has risen to 798 according to media reports. A number of preventative measures are being implemented including postponing English Premier League soccer games. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confirmed he has contacted the virus. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL