Christa Deguchi (2-L) of Canada poses with her gold medal on the podium during the award ceremony of the women's -57kg category at the Judo World Championships 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 27 August 2019. Deguchi won ahead of second placed Tsukasa Yoshida (L) of Japan and third placed Julia Kowalczyk (2-R) of Poland and Rafaela Silva (R) of Brazil, both sharing the bronze medal. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON