Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes (L) of Brazil and Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (R) of the Dominican Republic give each other high-fives at home plate after scoring on teammate Trea Turner's two-run RBI single during the bottom of the first inning of the MLB National League Championship Series playoff baseball game four between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/SHAWN THEW