Sochi (Russian Federation), 25/09/2021.- Marshals remove water from the track before the qualifying session of the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 25 September 2021. The Formula One Grand Prix of Russia will take place on 26 September 2021. (Fórmula Uno, Rusia) EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov