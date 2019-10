Washington Nationals Juan Soto (R) of the Dominican Republic follows through with an RBI single off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (L) looks on in the top of the sixth inning of the MLB National League Division Series playoff baseball game five between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ADAM DAVIS