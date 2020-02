Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and US golfer Matt Kuchar (facing) finish 10 under on the 18th hole in round three of the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, USA, 15 February 2020. EFE/David Swanson

US golfer Matt Kuchar tees off the 11th hole in round three of the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, USA, 15 February 2020. EFE/David Swanson