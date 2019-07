Las campeonas del mundo pasean su corona por Nueva York

US Women's soccer player Alex Morgan (3-R) sprays champagne into the crowd during a ticker tape parade celebrating the team's 2019 World Cup victory along Broadway in New York, New York, USA, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The US Women's national soccer team players gesture on float during their victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes on Broadway in New York, USA, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES