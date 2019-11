Washington abraza la 'Nationalsmanía' tras histórico triunfo en béisbol

Washington Nationals Ryan Zimmerman (11) holds up the Commissioners Trophy high up in the air during the World Series victory parade in downtown Washington, DC, USA, 02 November 2019. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in the World Series bringing home the first World Series Championship in franchise history and the first to Washington, DC, since 1924. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

Fans cheer as Washington Nationals players and coaches pass by with the Commissioner's Trophy during the World Series victory parade in downtown Washington, DC, USA, 02 November 2019. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in the World Series bringing home the first World Series Championship in franchise history and the first to Washington, DC, since 1924. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM