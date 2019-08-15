Como hace catorce años en la más famosa final de la Liga de Campeones jamás escrita, el Liverpool volvió a coronarse en Estambul en una tanda de penaltis que tuvo al portero español Adrián San Miguel como protagonista, al parar al joven Tammy Abraham el lanzamiento definitivo.
Liverpool's Sadio Mane (4-R) celebrates with team mates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA
Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (C) and Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrian (2-L) in action during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 August 2019. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Liverpool's Andy Robertson (R) reacts during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA