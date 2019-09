Players of Argentina celebrate after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Maximo Fjellerup (C) of Argentina in action against Serbian players Nemanja Bjelica (L) and Vasilije Micic (R) during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI