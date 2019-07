Australia's Caleb Ewan (L) of Lotto Soudal team celebrates winning the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, 23 July 2019. Slovakia's Peter Sagan (R) of Bora Hansgrohe team finishes in fourth position. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Australia's Caleb Ewan (C) of Lotto Soudal team sprints to win the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, 23 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO