Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (C) of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates on the podium after his first career win in the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (C) of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates with team members after winning the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 01 September 2019. (EFE/EPA/SRDJAN SUKI