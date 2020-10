Mensajeros en bicicleta para llevar pruebas PCR a domicilio en Viena

Bicycle courier of Veloce company, Doris (L) measures the time as a client runs the Covid-19 gargle test in Vienna, Austria, 23 October 2020. Cyclists of the bicycle courier company Veloce deliver Covid-19 gargle tests to suspected cases of a Covid-19 infection, on behalf of the Viennese municipality to increase the number of tests per day. The bicycle couriers guide clients through the test and forward the samples to a laboratory. (Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

