A file picture taken on 28 April 2019 of Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht of the Lotto Soudal team in action during the Liege Bastogne Liege one day classic cycling race near Houffalize, Belgium. Lambrecht of Lotto Soudal team has died aged 22 on 05 August 2019 during the 3rd stage of the Tour de Pologne after a heavy fall EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND/Archivo