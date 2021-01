Wuhan (China), 31/12/2020.- People gather in a street to celebrate the New Year in Wuhan, China, 31 December 2020. Life in Wuhan, a Chinese city of more than 11 million, which nearly a year ago became the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak is returning to normal. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

