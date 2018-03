(L-R) Silver medalist Kimberly Williams of Jamaica, gold medalist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela and bronze medalist Ana Peleteiro of Spain pose after the women's triple jump of the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, Britain. EFE

Yulimar Rojas of Venezula reacts during the women's triple jump of the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, Britain. EFE