Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) speaks Democratic Representative from Michigan Dan Kildee (L) in Statuary Hall as the US House of Representatives debates the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Democratic Representative from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walks through Statuary Hall as the US House of Representatives debates the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER