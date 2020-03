A man pushes a shopping cart filled with food in front of the Colosseum, symbol of the city and its major tourist attraction, Rome, Italy 16 March 2020. Italy is under lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus. Several European countries have closed borders, schools as well as public facilities, and have cancelled most major sports and entertainment events in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI