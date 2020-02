US Attorney General William Barr (Front) participates in a news conference in front of FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich (Back), at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, 10 February 2020. The press conference was held to announce the indictment of four members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) with computer hacking into the credit reporting agency Equifax. The nine-count indictment alleges the Chinese military personnel stole the sensitive personal data of approximately 145 million Americans. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Attorney General William Barr arrives to participate in a news conference with Justice Department officials, at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS