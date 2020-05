U.S. President Donald J. Trump with members of his administration delivers remarks on China in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS

U.S. President Donald J. Trump (R) delivers remarks on China in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS