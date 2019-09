News of the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates a quarter point is seen on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced the Fed's decision to cut rates a quarter point in New York, New York, USA, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE