Wall Street abrió este lunes con fuertes pérdidas y el Dow Jones de Industriales, su principal indicador, caía un 9,71 % antes de que se paralizaran las operaciones durante quince minutos con la activación de un mecanismo de protección contra la volatilidad.
Traders watch the Dow Jones Jones industrial average at the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, in New York (NY, USA) EFE/Justin Lane
