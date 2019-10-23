El fundador de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, defendió este miércoles ante el Congreso su criptomoneda Libra como una herramienta que puede expandir el "liderazgo financiero" y los "valores democráticos" de EE.UU. en el mundo, al advertir que China está trabajando en ideas "similares".
Chairman and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg appears before the US House Financial Services Committee hearing on 'An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors', on Capitol Hill in Washington. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Chairman and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg appears before the US House Financial Services Committee hearing on 'An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors', on Capitol Hill in Washington. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER