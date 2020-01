Rosalia arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Lil Nas X poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Pop Duo, and Best Music Video for 'Old Town Road' during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON