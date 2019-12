Australian-Filipino model Catriona Gray, reigning Miss Universe 2018, waves as she attends the Atlanta Christmas Parade in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Australian-Filipino model Catriona Gray, reigning Miss Universe 2018, waves as she attends the Atlanta Christmas Parade in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA