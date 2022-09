Bangkok (Thailand), 06/09/2022.- Thai fireman Phinyo Pukphinyo captures a python invading a house in a residential area in Bangkok, Thailand, 06 September 2022 (issued 09 September 2022). As monsoon storms between June and October cause widespread flooding across the country, it is common for people in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok to experience a spate of wildlife invasion in residential areas, in particular from snakes like pythons and cobras. According to the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, they receive between 150 to 200 emergency calls a day asking for help to catch invading snakes during the rainy season. About 60,000 of these animals are caught EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK