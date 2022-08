Beijing (China), 11/08/2022.- A staff member prepares a carton coffin for pets during a pet funeral service at the Rainbow Planet pet funeral store in Beijing, China, 11 August 2022 (issued 12 August 2022). China'Äôs pet industry is expanding rapidly where the market is worth nearly 300 billion yuan (43 billion euros) in December 2020, and is expected to reach 445.6 billion yuan (64 billion euros) by 2023, according to the Chinese pet industry white paper released by IResearch Consulting Group in January 2020. There are more than a thousand pet funeral related companies in China which provides pet cremation and funeral service, one of which is the Rainbow Planet pet funeral store in Beijing. Cost for the basic cremation and funeral service provided by the store is between 600 to 6000 yuan (860 euros), depending on EFE/EPA/WU HAO