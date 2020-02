US singer Demi Lovato performs the National Anthem, before the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs play the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV, at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens (Florida, USA) EFE/Larry W. Smith

US singer Demi Lovato performs the US National anthem, before the start of the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers game, during the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (Florida, USA) EFE/Rhona Wise