Hilfiger y Zendaya recrean el glamur de los 70 en el Apollo de Nueva York

US fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger greets the crowd (C) along with US actress and singer Zendaya (R) during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

A model walks down the runway as she exhibits a creation by US designer Tommy Hilfiger during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY