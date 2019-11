US Vice President Mike Pence (L) pets US Army dog Conan, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2019. Trump honored the Belgian Malinois dog named Conan, who participated in the raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Conan sustained injuries in the chase which led al-Baghdadi to detonate a suicide bomb vest, killing himself and three children. (Estados Unidos, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks beside US Vice President Mike Pence (2-L), US Army dog Conan (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (R), in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2019. Trump honored the Belgian Malinois dog named Conan, who participated in the raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Conan sustained injuries in the chase which led al-Baghdadi to detonate a suicide bomb vest, killing himself and three children. (Estados Unidos, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS