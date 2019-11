Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz performs during the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Etienne Laurent

American-Peruvian percussionist Tony Succar (L) and guest arrive for the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Nina Prommer