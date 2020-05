Mariachi musicians perform in masks during a Cinco de Mayo celebration which includes the provision of free produce and hot meals to families in need due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Walnut Park, California, USA, 05 May 2020. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Families hold empty boxes over their heads to shield from the hot sun during a Cinco de Mayo celebration which includes the provision of free produce and hot meals to families in need due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Walnut Park, California, USA, 05 May 2020. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA