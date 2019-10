A display of the new Google Pixel 4 phones during a Google product launch event called 'Made by Google '19' in New York, New York, USA, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

A display of the new Google Pixel 4 phones during a Google product launch event called 'Made by Google '19' in New York, New York, USA, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane