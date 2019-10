Halloween a trompazos: lucha sexy y mexicana sin dulce o travesura

Los Angeles (United States), 24/10/2019.- Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Etienne Laurent ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Etienne Laurent ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET