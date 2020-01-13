"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", "The Irishman", "Ford v Ferrari", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker", "Little Women", "Marriage Story", "1917" y "Parasite" serán las candidatas al Óscar a mejor película, anunció este lunes la Academia de Hollywood.
(L-R) US actor/cast member Brad Pitt, US director Quentin Tarantino, Australian actress/cast member Margot Robbie and US actor/cast member Leonardo DiCaprio pose during the German premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood' in Berlin, Germany. EFE/EPA/Hayoung Jeon/File