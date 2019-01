US President Donald J. Trump makes a statement announcing that a deal has been reached to reopen the government through Feb. 15 during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2019. Trump announced a deal had been reached to end the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government. The shutdown began when Congress and Trump failed to strike a deal on border security before a 22 December 2018 funding deadine. (Abierto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/POOL