(L-R) Alex Fernandez, Vicente Fernandez and Alejandro Fernandez during the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 14 November 2019.

Alex Fernandez performs during the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Etienne Laurent